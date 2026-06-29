Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Marcus Smart heavily linked to 1 team after turning down Lakers option

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Marcus Smart playing for the Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart turned down his $5.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, a move that looks increasingly like a prelude to his departure.

Smart turned down the option amid growing interest from the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that there is a “growing expectation” that the Rockets are eager to unite Smart with his former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Dan Woike of The Athletic also reported that the Rockets were emerging as a strong threat to lure Smart away from the Lakers. Speculation about Smart’s future ramped up earlier this week when it emerged that he was seriously considering declining his option.

The Rockets could certainly use the guard depth Smart would provide. The 32-year-old averaged 9.3 points and 1.4 steals per game for Los Angeles last season, and while he is no longer the elite perimeter defender he once was, he can more than hold his own in that role.

The Lakers had been hopeful of keeping Smart next season. With the likelihood of a raise growing and interest from elsewhere, that hope seems to be fading.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App