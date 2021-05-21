Mark Cuban has funny trash talk for Rajon Rondo ahead of playoff series

Rajon Rondo has some history with the Dallas Mavericks, and that much is not lost on Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

Appearing Thursday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cuban had funny trash talk for Rondo ahead of Mavs’ first-round series against Rondo’s LA Clippers.

“I hope he shoots a lot,” said Cuban of Rondo. “I hope he takes more shots than any guy on the team from outside the paint.”

Rondo, of course, had a disastrous tenure with the Mavs in 2014-15. He openly clashed with coach Rick Carlisle and even almost retired because of how awful his time in Dallas went. Still, Cuban also said in the interview that Rondo’s Mavs stint was “in the past” and that the veteran point guard “is a good dude.”

Rondo has historically been known as a shaky jump shooter and only has a 32.3 three-point percentage for his career. But Cuban should still be careful what he wishes for. Keep in mind that “Playoff Rondo” is a very real thing.