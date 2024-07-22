Mavericks eyeing move for ex-Lakers champion?

After beating them to the punch for Klay Thompson earlier this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks could be trolling the Los Angeles Lakers yet again.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Sunday to his Substack page that guard Talen Horton-Tucker is on the Mavericks’ radar as they look to fill their final roster spot. Stein adds that Horton-Tucker, an unrestricted free agent, is one of three primary candidates for that roster spot with Dallas (along with two other previously-reported options).

Horton-Tucker began his career with the Lakers and was a member of their 2020 NBA title team. Though he never quite developed as the Lakers and their fans were hoping for, Horton-Tucker was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2022 and showed glimpses of his talent there last season. Horton-Tucker averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on a career-high 33.0 percent from three in under 20 minutes per game.

Still only 23 years old and with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Horton-Tucker could add something of value to the Mavericks, who traded away second-unit guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green earlier this summer. Horton-Tucker was also targeted by a Dallas rival a few months ago and may now end up as the 15th man on the defending Western Conference champions.