Rockets eyeing trade for former Lakers phenom?

Reggie Bullock might not be the only former Laker on the Houston Rockets roster this season.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Tuesday that the Rockets have been in touch with the Utah Jazz on trade structures that would send guard Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston. Fischer notes that the Jazz have gotten a resurgence out of veteran guard Kris Dunn and would also like to give a role to their 2023 first-round pick, Keyonte George.

Horton-Tucker came into the spotlight as a member of the L.A. Lakers. He was part of their 2020 championship squad and Lakers fans were expecting him to become the team’s next young star. But Horton-Tucker never quite developed properly with the Lakers in win-now mode, especially from efficiency and playmaking standpoints. He was traded to the Jazz last summer and averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 assists per game over 65 appearances last season.

The Rockets probably don’t need another chucker on their team with players like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks already commandeering the offense. But Horton-Tucker is still only 22 and may be able to offer some timely buckets for a Houston team that just formally ended the Kevin Porter Jr. era.