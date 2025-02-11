 Skip to main content
Dallas Mavericks in controversy over reported death threats

February 10, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Dallas Mavericks logo on a pair of shorts

Nov 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of Dallas Mavericks reporters are at odds over the validity of reported death threats received by Mavs general manager Nico Harrison.

Harrison has been at the center of a media firestorm after orchestrating the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Last week, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Mavericks were beefing up security at American Airlines Center after supposed threats to Harrison’s life.

Independent Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth checked in with the Dallas Police Department about Harrison’s reported death threats. Dallas P.D. told Afseth that there were “no known threats at this time.” Afseth’s rebuttal of MacMahon’s report became a trending topic on social media.

Appearing on the “Hoop Collective” podcast on Monday, MacMahon “doubled down” on his report that Harrison had received death threats. MacMahon cleared up that the death threats “did not raise themselves to where they felt like they needed to be reported to the police.” The ESPN journalist also called Afseth a “wannabe reporter” and claimed that he himself has received death threats over his reporting on the Doncic trade.

Afseth responded by stating his intention was to clear the Mavericks fan base and the city of Dallas from being given an “undeserving reputation on global TV.”

Some fans online have accused MacMahon of serving as an unofficial mouthpiece for Harrison and the Mavericks amid all the negative backlash the team has received.

Mavericks supporters have been understandably emotional since Doncic was traded. But whether some of them have actually crossed the line with death threats to Harrison remains unclear.