Report: Michael Jordan preparing to sell Hornets

March 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Jordan in a suit

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan’s tenure as a majority owner in the NBA appears to be moving toward an end.

Jordan is in talks to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall are reportedly leading the group to purchase the team from Jordan.

Wojnarowski added that Jordan would likely retain a minority stake in the franchise if the current talks are successfully completed.

Jordan initially bought a minority stake in the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. He acquired majority ownership in 2010, and has held that role since.

The Hornets have found little success during Jordan’s tenure as majority owner. They have made the playoffs just three times and have yet to advance out of the first round. This year’s team is just 22-49 and bound for the draft lottery. There have been some worrying signs on the business side of things as well.

