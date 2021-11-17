Michael Jordan holding grudge against Kanye West?

Anyone who watched ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary is keenly aware of how personally Michael Jordan takes slights, real or perceived. It turns out though that his mentality does not just apply to basketball.

Rapper Kanye West spoke recently on the “Drink Champs” podcast about how Jordan still refuses to meet with him due to a line from West’s 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.” On the track “Facts,” West, an Adidas partner, takes several shots at competitor Nike. On the chorus, he raps about how “Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman,” a reference to his and Jordan’s respective sneaker brands.

“Jordan still won’t meet with me. I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan,” West said on the podcast. “I’m like, man, ‘It’s a song, man.’ Michael Jordan said this thing like, ‘Why y’all acting like [Nike designer] Virgil [Abloh] made me hot? These shoes is hot.'”

Jordan is synonymous with Nike and Jumpman, so it makes sense that he would not take too kindly to getting dissed by West, a massive celebrity in his own right, in an effort to hype up Adidas, Nike’s biggest rival.

It is worth noting though that West apologized to Jordan for the boastful line in a tweet later that year.

But that said, West has since made some other disrespectful comments about Jordan in more recent years. We know that Jordan is entirely the wrong guy to diss too because he never forgets about that stuff … ever.

H/T The Score

Photo: Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports