Mikal Bridges had the wildest Instagram Live stream to celebrate Knicks win

Mikal Bridges cannot be accused of not celebrating enough in the wake of the New York Knicks ’ championship victory.

Bridges spent over an hour on Instagram Live on Monday and treated fans to one of the more memorable streams they will ever see. The Knicks forward drunkenly rambled about anything that came to mind, sang along to Coldplay, and advocated for the Knicks to build Jalen Brunson a statue.

Here are just a few of the highlights, though be warned, the video contains strong language.

Mikal Bridges is absolutely plastered on his IG live 😂. Well deserved. F them picks!



[via IG/ Knicks.clique] pic.twitter.com/RpSVEwMBSO — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) June 15, 2026

Brunson took note of what Bridges was up to and got on X to ask someone to take his teammate’s phone away.

Somebody take Mikal’s phone — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 15, 2026

Among his other admissions: owner James Dolan’s rumored sex ban was real, and the Knicks are already prepared to make another run.

Everything Mikal said on his drunk IG live today 😂



• Shouted out Atlanta for pissing him off and turning him up



• Called Ariel Hukporti “35” and joked that he lied on his birth certificate



• Called Jalen Brunson the GOAT and said his big-ass head needs a statue.



•… pic.twitter.com/lVbPZbgXEU — Knicks Union 🗽 (@knicks_union) June 15, 2026

Bridges has unquestionably boosted his standing in the eyes of Knicks fans over the past few weeks, even though, by his own admission, he played some poor games during the team’s postseason run. He wound up playing a crucial role in the team’s run, including a 14-point performance in the team’s Game 5 victory on Saturday.

The Knicks famously gave up six first-round picks to acquire Bridges in 2024. Clearly, it was worth it.