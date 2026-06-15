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Mikal Bridges had the wildest Instagram Live stream to celebrate Knicks win

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Mikal Bridges looking on
Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) high fives fans while entering the court for the game against the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Mikal Bridges cannot be accused of not celebrating enough in the wake of the New York Knicks’ championship victory.

Bridges spent over an hour on Instagram Live on Monday and treated fans to one of the more memorable streams they will ever see. The Knicks forward drunkenly rambled about anything that came to mind, sang along to Coldplay, and advocated for the Knicks to build Jalen Brunson a statue.

Here are just a few of the highlights, though be warned, the video contains strong language.

Brunson took note of what Bridges was up to and got on X to ask someone to take his teammate’s phone away.

Among his other admissions: owner James Dolan’s rumored sex ban was real, and the Knicks are already prepared to make another run.

Bridges has unquestionably boosted his standing in the eyes of Knicks fans over the past few weeks, even though, by his own admission, he played some poor games during the team’s postseason run. He wound up playing a crucial role in the team’s run, including a 14-point performance in the team’s Game 5 victory on Saturday.

The Knicks famously gave up six first-round picks to acquire Bridges in 2024. Clearly, it was worth it.

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