Mike D’Antoni makes flight to Orlando with Rockets

Mike D’Antoni is traveling to be part of the NBA bubble in Orlando.

There were questions about whether D’Antoni would be cleared for the bubble due to his age (69) putting him in a higher risk category for the coronavirus. But ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says D’Antoni was on the team’s flight and set to continue coaching his Houston Rockets.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, 69, is on the team flight en route to Orlando, a source told ESPN. He has said recently that his medical screenings didn't raise any red flags and that he planned to coach as usual, other than wearing a mask. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 9, 2020

D’Antoni is part of a few NBA head coaches in the higher risk age group, along with Gregg Popovich (71) and Alvin Gentry (65). Gentry was cleared to join his Pelicans in the bubble. Assistant coaches Jeff Bzdelik (67) and Lionel Hollins (66) opted out of coaching in the bubble.

D’Antoni’s Rockets are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth in the East at 40-24.