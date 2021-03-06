Adam Silver says NBA has no plans of returning to bubble setup

Despite multiple teams dealing with interruptions to their seasons due to COVID-19 issues, the NBA is happy with how things are going and is not planning any major changes.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday he does not envision returning to a bubble environment, adding that he is “fairly optimistic” about the second half of the season going smoothly.

Adam Silver said there are no plans to go back to a bubble. Silver said he's "fairly optimistic right now" with how the second half of the season will play out given the vaccine distribution and decreased infection rates. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 6, 2021

While finishing last season in a bubble enabled the NBA to crown a champion, many players talked about how tough the environment was for their mental health. Nobody really wants to go back to that again.

31 games have been postponed due to health and safety protocols since the start of the season. For now, the league has worked them into the second half schedule, but it remains to be seen how any second half postponements will be dealt with.