New NBA CBA agreement includes 1 major change

The NBA and NBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement early Saturday, ensuring labor peace through at least 2028-29. The deal includes a few significant changes, but one in particular might be quite pleasing to fans.

The NBA will require players to play in at least 65 games to be eligible for postseason awards such as MVP and All-NBA teams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The report notes that there are some conditions attached to the minimum, but it was not clear what those are.

This rule is a clear attempt to cut down on load management and try to get teams to play star players more frequently. Leading MVP candidates Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are short of the 65-game mark for this season, though both would make it if they play in the rest of the regular season schedule. The biggest impact may be on All-NBA teams, which are tied to contractual bonuses for a lot of players.

So-called “load management” has been a divisive topic within the NBA, as teams rest star players at various points during the season in order to keep them fresh for the playoffs. That is detrimental for the fans who want to see the best players play. Despite the criticism, there are some who see the benefits, so the league has to find an acceptable medium here.