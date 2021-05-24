NBA explains why LeBron James was not disciplined for protocol violation

The NBA issued a statement explaining its handling of LeBron James’ violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.

On Saturday, it was reported that James violated protocols by attending a promotional event last week. However, James was not suspended or required to isolate, as it was determined that the event did not rise to the threat level that would be required. Still, some felt that the NBA had gone easy on James by not placing him in protocols with the playoffs looming.

In an apparent effort to respond to that skepticism, the NBA issued a statement Monday stating that medical experts determined that the event James attended did not create a risk of spreading COVID-19. In addition, the league said that a number of similar violations during the season were handled the same way, a clear rebuttal to the theory that James received preferential treatment.

The statement also notes that vaccinated players are permitted to take part in such events. James has refused to publicly reveal his vaccination status.

James played 36 minutes in the Lakers’ loss on Sunday, scoring a team-leading 18 points to go with 10 assists and 7 rebounds.