NBA legend Bill Russell dead at 88

NBA icon Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, his family announced.

In a statement posted on social media, Russell’s family said the Boston Celtics icon died peacefully Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side. Details regarding a memorial service will be announced “soon.”

Russell is regarded as one of the finest basketball players ever and one of the sport’s greatest winners. He won 11 NBA titles with the Celtics, two of which came in a player-coach role. He also won two NCAA championships with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956. He did some broadcasting work following his playing career, but was best known for his social activism after his retirement from the sport. He also had a good sense of humor judging by his “comeback attempt” a little over a year ago.

The NBA recognized Russell as a member of the league’s 75th Anniversary team last year. The NBA Finals MVP award is also named after him.