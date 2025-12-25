Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

NBA admits to a mistake on the game-deciding Bulls-Hawks play

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Coby White falling to the ground

The NBA is offering an “our bad” after Tuesday’s Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks game.

Chicago defeated Atlanta by a final score of 126-123 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The deciding moment of the game came with just 1.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 123 after a game-tying layup by Atlanta’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

On a Bulls inbounds play, Chicago guard Coby White fell down as he was trying to get open while being trailed by Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher. The referees then whistled Risacher for an away-from-the-play foul.

Because the foul was deemed to have occurred before the ball was inbounded, the Bulls received one shot as well as possession. They made the ensuing free throw and then hit two more to secure the win after Atlanta was forced to intentionally foul.

Here is the video of the full sequence.

On Wednesday, the NBA released the last-two-minute (L2M) report for the game. In the report, the league admitted that the foul call on Risacher was incorrect. The report stated that White fell to the ground on his own without any contact from Risacher.

If the play had proceeded without a whistle, Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic would have to hit a tough turnaround jumper to win the game. Had Vucevic missed, Atlanta would have been able to force overtime carrying all the momentum on their home floor.

Last season, the NBA already admitted to multiple mistakes that directly swung the outcome of games. Though we had not seen too much of that up to this point of the season, it certainly seems like the Hawks had a legitimate gripe with how Tuesday’s game played out.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App