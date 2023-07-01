NBA owners set to approve 2 changes

The NBA Board of Governors is set to adopt two rule changes that will begin during the 2023-2024 season. And for fans of the game, both will likely be applauded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that after the vote on July 11, the league will implement a new anti-flopping rule and a new coach’s challenge rule. The flopping penalty will be added on a trial basis with the hopes of it becoming a long-term solution to one of the league’s biggest problems.

Sources: The NBA Board of Governors will vote on July 11 to approve two changes that would begin in the 2023-24 season: – In-game penalty for flops resulting in technical foul free throw (trial basis)

– A second coach’s challenge awarded if first challenge is successful — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Allowing coaches to challenge a second play after a successful first challenge makes obvious sense. In years past, most have been reluctant to challenge a particular play fearing that they may lose out on something more egregious down the line. And while a second challenge may slow the game down a bit, it will provide the opportunity for referees to right some wrongs.

The in-game technical foul penalty for flopping it a bit more precarious. There has already been an emphasis placed on trying to eliminate acting from the game but results have varied. Some players still get away with blatant flops largely because they’re difficult to detect in real-time. This new penalty also runs the risk of giving unwarranted free throws to a team who committed an actual foul. The possibility of human error looms large.

Still, flopping is a stain on the game and this new rule may give players pause before throwing themselves to the floor like a fish out of water.