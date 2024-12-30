Tyler Herro fired savage message after ejection-filled Rockets-Heat clash

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had a message for a certain Houston Rockets player after Sunday’s game between the two teams ended in chaos.

The Heat defeated the Rockets 104-100 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. But the game’s result was marred by a fight that broke out in the final minute of the contest.

As Miami set up to inbound from the sideline, Herro and Rockets wing Amen Thompson began getting heated. Thompson grabbed Herro by the jersey and slammed him to the hardwood (video here).

Thompson, Rockets guard Jalen Green, Heat guard Terry Rozier, and Rockets coaches Ime Udoka and Ben Sullivan were all ejected from the game.

Reporters asked Herro about his altercation with Thompson after the game. The Heat star implied that Thompson was salty Herro had such a good game against the Rockets’ defense.

“I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing,” said Herro. “I’d get mad, too.”

Tyler Herro on the Rockets: “I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. I’d get mad, too.” 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vxPfDRXKt1 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 30, 2024

Without Jimmy Butler in the Heat’s lineup, Herro was unequivocally Miami’s primary scoring option. Herro lit up the Rockets with 27 points on 10/17 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Thompson finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists across 32 minutes.

Both teams were already on edge even leading up to the Herro-Thompson fight given that Fred VanVleet got ejected for bumping into referee Marc Davis just moments prior.