Report: Nets, DeAndre Jordan expected to part ways

After just two seasons in Brooklyn, the curtains may be coming down on The DeAndre Jordan Show.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports this week that the Nets shopped Jordan throughout the draft and the offseason. Schiffer adds that he does not expect the former All-NBA center to be back with Brooklyn and that Jordan could be gone by the time that the team begins training camp.

Jordan, who is now 33, made 43 starts for the Nets last season but was well below his career averages with 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game. He also failed to make a single appearance in the playoffs, as Brooklyn chose to go small instead.

The Nets still owe Jordan $19.7 million over the next two seasons. But it definitely might be better for the two sides to part ways, especially since Jordan did not always seem to mesh with Brooklyn’s new superstar core.