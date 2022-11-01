Nets eyeing rival coach as Steve Nash replacement?

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways, and the team reportedly has at least one controversial name on its list of potential replacements.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets are expected to inquire about suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. They also have interest in former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Wojnarowski says the Celtics are willing to let Udoka leave for another job. Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after an investigation revealed that he had an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. A report also claimed Udoka was found to have used crude language with the staff member, which factored into the length of his suspension.

When the Celtics announced Udoka’s suspension, they notably did not commit to bringing him back next season.

The Celtics are 4-2 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They would probably be more likely to let Udoka walk if they have success without him, though it is unclear if they would want him coaching one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals.

Brooklyn is 2-5 to start the season and a mess both on and off the court. Depending on how things go under interim coach Jacque Vaughn, it is possible high-profile candidates like Udoka and Snyder will not even want the job.