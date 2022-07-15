Nets make major management decision amid offseason turmoil

The Brooklyn Nets are facing some gale-force headwinds right now, but they have now given themselves at least some form of certainty moving forward.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports Friday that the Nets have agreed to a contract extension with GM Sean Marks. Winfield notes that Marks’ extension agreement came after former MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn. Marks’ front office staffers have also reportedly secured new deals.

Now faced with finding suitable trades for Durant and Kyrie Irving, Marks has a tall task ahead of him. But well before either player arrived, Marks was a steady hand guiding the Nets franchise. He was hired as GM in 2016 and turned a 20-win junkyard into a winning playoff team within two seasons. Some of Marks’ best moves include drafting and developing future All-Star Jarrett Allen, trading for the rights to Caris Levert, pulling D’Angelo Russell via trade (and overseeing Russell’s only All-Star appearance to date), and eventually securing both Durant and Irving as well.

Few will envy the job that Marks has to do right now. But he has navigated turmoil in Brooklyn before and seems like just the guy to lead the team out of this mud puddle and into the future.