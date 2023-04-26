Troubling new info surfaces about Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury

Kawhi Leonard has sat out the final three games of the Los Angeles Clippers’ series against the Phoenix Suns, and the knee injury that sidelined him is reportedly quite serious.

Leonard has a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to multiple reports. He is said to be weighing his rehab options now that the Clippers’ offseason has officially begun.

Leonard played in Game 1 and Game 2 against the Suns and averaged 34.5 points across the two contests. Tests then revealed that he had a torn meniscus, at which point L.A.’s medical staff shut him down. The injury was initially referred to as a sprained knee.

The right knee is the same one that Leonard injured during the 2021 playoffs. He later underwent surgery and missed the entire 2021-22 season. That injury was also classified as a sprain at the time Leonard suffered it during the postseason, but it was later revealed that he had a partially torn ACL.

It is possible that Leonard could be fully recovered in 1-2 months, but he has a long history of slow recoveries from significant injuries. The former NBA Finals MVP has two years and just shy of $100 million remaining on his contract, with a $48 million player option for the 2024-25 season.