Local news broadcast takes petty shot at Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark’s list of haters continues to grow.

The WNBA superstar Clark was on the receiving end of a very petty shot from a local news broadcast on Saturday. Clark and the Indiana Fever had just played a game against the New York Liberty earlier in the day, falling in a 90-88 thriller at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

On the final possession of the game, Clark lost control of the ball thanks to some tight defense by New York guard Natasha Cloud. Clark felt that she was fouled on the play and delivered a profane five-word message to the referee in response (video here).

On CBS News in New York later that evening, the sports anchor recapping the game took a swipe at Clark in the process. Before playing the highlights of the Fever-Liberty game, the anchor began with a dramatic soliloquy about how “flopping has been a part of the modern game of basketball [for years].”

Then upon rolling the footage of the game-ending sequence between Clark and Cloud, the anchor threw some shade by saying, “Clark tried to sell it like she got hit by a sniper, but there was no foul.”

You can see the funny news clip here.

It is up for debate whether or not Clark was actually fouled by Cloud on the play. But Clark has been accused of flopping before, including recently by Brittney Griner (who even apparently made a racist comment about Clark while complaining about her flopping).

That said, the local sports anchor’s dig at Clark was probably less so a personal affront towards the Indiana star and more so a display of traditional New York sports pettiness. As we have recently seen with New York Knicks fans, nobody does sports pettiness better than The Empire State.