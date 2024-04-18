Internet reacts to Nicolas Batum’s explosion for 76ers in play-in game

The Philadelphia 76ers had a surprise hero during their play-in game victory on Wednesday.

76ers veteran forward Nicolas Batum donned his cape for the team in their 7-8 game against the Miami Heat. Batum erupted for 17 points on five three-pointers in the second half to help Philly erase a 13-point deficit to win 105-104. The 35-year-old Batum finished with 20 total points on six total treys in what was his highest-scoring game since March 2023 (when he was still a member of the LA Clippers).

ANOTHER BATUM 3-POINTER ‼️ Nic Batum hits his 6th-pointer on ESPN to extend Philly's lead! pic.twitter.com/8CYiOylY1C — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2024

Batum even had a game-saving block on a Tyler Herro three-point attempt in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

NIC BATUM BLOCKS HERRO'S POTENTIAL EQUALIZER pic.twitter.com/E3DpnC61Ff — Alex (@AlexHoops_) April 18, 2024

The stunning role-player explosion by Batum, who outscored Tyrese Maxey (19 points) and almost outscored Joel Embiid (23 points), had X going nuts. Here were some of the best reactions.

Nick Batum pic.twitter.com/d2bjWNkq0q — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 18, 2024

Nic Batum for absolutely no reason pic.twitter.com/EMd9tX63Bu — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) April 18, 2024

Maxey: locked up

Embiid: in hell

NICOLAS BATUM: pic.twitter.com/loea8c0l0n — bob money (@FL_Lotto) April 18, 2024

Batum averaged just 5.3 points per game during the regular season and was widely seen as a throw-in when the 76ers acquired him as part of the James Harden trade back in November. But when the 76ers needed him the most, Batum delivered. Now Philly is the No. 7 seed in the East and will face the No. 2 seed New York Knicks in Round 1. Meanwhile, it is safe to say that Batum will not be getting mistaken for Al Horford any more.