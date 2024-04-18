 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 17, 2024

Internet reacts to Nicolas Batum’s explosion for 76ers in play-in game

April 17, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

Nicolas Batum yelling

The Philadelphia 76ers had a surprise hero during their play-in game victory on Wednesday.

76ers veteran forward Nicolas Batum donned his cape for the team in their 7-8 game against the Miami Heat. Batum erupted for 17 points on five three-pointers in the second half to help Philly erase a 13-point deficit to win 105-104. The 35-year-old Batum finished with 20 total points on six total treys in what was his highest-scoring game since March 2023 (when he was still a member of the LA Clippers).

Batum even had a game-saving block on a Tyler Herro three-point attempt in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

The stunning role-player explosion by Batum, who outscored Tyrese Maxey (19 points) and almost outscored Joel Embiid (23 points), had X going nuts. Here were some of the best reactions.

Batum averaged just 5.3 points per game during the regular season and was widely seen as a throw-in when the 76ers acquired him as part of the James Harden trade back in November. But when the 76ers needed him the most, Batum delivered. Now Philly is the No. 7 seed in the East and will face the No. 2 seed New York Knicks in Round 1. Meanwhile, it is safe to say that Batum will not be getting mistaken for Al Horford any more.

Article Tags

Nicolas BatumPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus