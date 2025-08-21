Larry Brown Sports

Nikola Jokic sent ruthless message to teammate after trade

Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“Good night and good luck” was apparently a little bit too dry for Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets made a big trade earlier this summer, sending Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package that netted them fellow forward Cameron Johnson. The move ended Porter’s tenure in Denver after seven years (including as a starter on the 2023 NBA championship team).

In an appearance this week on the “Glory Daze” podcast with Johnny Manziel, Porter spoke about the trade. He revealed that his Nuggets teammates sent him goodbye messages in the team group chat … including Jokic.

“It was tough saying goodbye to my teammates, especially Jamal [Murray] and Aaron [Gordon], the guys who have been there for a long time,” said Porter. “They just all kind of texted in the group chat. The only thing Nikola said was, ‘Wrap it up out there in New York City.’ That’s all he said. He said, ‘Make sure you wear condom out there.’ That was his message. That was his goodbye to me.”

With Porter now headed from Denver to Brooklyn, Jokic knows that he will have a lot more … opportunities out there. Jokic is also very familiar with Porter’s game as Porter himself even admitted during a previous podcast appearance that women were his weakness.

Meanwhile, the three-time NBA MVP Jokic continues to surprise us with his diverse talents. He recently decided to switch sports during the offseason and may now have himself a future in comedy as well.

