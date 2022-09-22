Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner

The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner.

SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The list includes many notable names, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former Disney CEO Rob Iger, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Here are some of the names on the list, and their odds:

Jeff Bezos 2-1

Bob Iger 3-1

Larry Ellison 4-1

Laurene Powell 7-1

Elon Musk 8-1

Arte Moreno 10-1

Michael Bidwill 10-1

Lukas Walton 12-1

Bill Gates 16-1

Arte Moreno is selling the Los Angeles Angels, so it would be odd to see him switch sports and become an NBA owner right after selling his MLB team. Bidwill is the owner of the Arizona Cardinals.

This is only a preliminary list, and it could just be designed to spark some interesting conversation about the topic. It’s quite possible that someone not even listed in the odds could emerge. Another name to watch could be current Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi, who was vocal about wanting Sarver out.