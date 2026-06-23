OG Anunoby’s NBA Finals memorabilia could fetch an outrageous auction price

Folks with millions to spare could own one of the most celebrated pieces of sports memorabilia in New York sports history, as the ball OG Anunoby tipped in to give the New York Knicks the win in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals goes up for auction.

The ball will be sold by Sotheby’s via an auction that begins on June 30. The famous auction house has listed the item on its official website.

Calling the Wilson-branded basketball “The Hand of OG,” Sotheby’s expects the auction to draw as much as $3 million, according to Bryan Fonseca of The New York Post.

The ball holds immense historical significance. Without Anunoby’s putback, the San Antonio Spurs would have likely tied the series at 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Instead, Anunoby’s clutch basket gave the Knicks the improbable 107-106 win and a 3-1 series lead. A game later, New York defeated Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, 94-90, to capture the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

Anunoby’s shot also capped an incredible Knicks comeback from 29 points down.

During the five-game Finals series, Anunoby finished behind just Jalen Brunson in the scoring among Knicks players with 21.2 points per outing, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.