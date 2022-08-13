Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department.

The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.

Players that could hit the open market in 2023 👀#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/X74fdOs4VA — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 12, 2022

“Forgot my name,” wrote Beverley in response. “Damn [y’all be] hating.”

Forgot my name. Damn Yal b hating 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DyNAYVveQ4 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 12, 2022

The 34-year-old Beverley will be playing next year on a $13 million contract before hitting free agency. He is still a starting-caliber NBA player (having made 54 starts for Minnesota last season) and probably feels he deserved inclusion over the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Beverley likely won’t do too much else to antagonize the Worldwide Leader however. After all, ESPN just had Beverley on for some memorable viral moments as a guest analyst earlier this year.