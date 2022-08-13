 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 12, 2022

Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

August 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Patrick Beverley warming up

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department.

The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.

“Forgot my name,” wrote Beverley in response. “Damn [y’all be] hating.”

The 34-year-old Beverley will be playing next year on a $13 million contract before hitting free agency. He is still a starting-caliber NBA player (having made 54 starts for Minnesota last season) and probably feels he deserved inclusion over the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Beverley likely won’t do too much else to antagonize the Worldwide Leader however. After all, ESPN just had Beverley on for some memorable viral moments as a guest analyst earlier this year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus