Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers

Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles.

The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.

The former All-Defensive First Teamer Beverley becomes at least the second active NBA player to host a podcast. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green debuted a self-titled podcast for The Volume last season (which became the subject of some controversy in the playoffs).

Among his other infamous qualities, Beverley is known as a no-holds-barred trash-talker. That should make him a pretty entertaining podcaster, as we already got a glimpse of during Beverley’s savage guest appearances on ESPN this past spring.