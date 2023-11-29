Patrick Beverley admits to having vendetta against ex-Lakers teammate

Patrick Beverley is the type of player to hold a grudge. The Philadelphia 76ers guard admitted to still bearing one against former teammate Austin Reaves.

Beverley and Reaves played together on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. But after Beverley was traded to the Chicago Bulls midseason, the two faced off on the court just a few weeks later.

Reaves went viral on social media after he used the “too small” gesture against Beverley in the 121-110 Lakers win.

Austin Reaves did the "too small" on Pat Bev 💀 pic.twitter.com/woy0vGIMmt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2023

Pat Bev apparently jotted the moment down in his big book of slights.

Beverley got some revenge on Reaves Monday during the 76ers’ 138-94 drubbing of the Lakers. The 12-year pro locked him up for most of the night and even got entangled with him late in the third quarter with the Lakers down by 21 points.

Austin Reaves and Pat Bev getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/rlEOySC48Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2023

Beverley spoke out about his existing vendetta against Reaves on a recent episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.”

“I didn’t want to guard anyone else but Austin Reaves last night. How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood, and hit me with the ‘too little’ and don’t think that I’m going to come for your neck. .. Every time I see the Lakers until I retire, whatever team Austin Reaves is on, I’m on his a–,” said Beverley (profanity edited by LBS).

Pat did a bid for AR and this is how he treated him!? SMOKE FOR LIFE! NEW EP TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/z3KVcSgvTA — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 28, 2023

Beverley stated that it was “nothing personal” but rather “just business.”

Pat Bev also recalled a moment when he stood up for Reaves against the Phoenix Suns when they were still teammates. Beverley was suspended for three games last season after he shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton for standing over Reaves.

Reaves finished Monday’s loss against the 76ers with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting with 3 turnovers. Beverley had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.