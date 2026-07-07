Paul George makes an interesting contract decision after being traded to Celtics

Paul George is passing his first test as a member of the Boston Celtics .

The nine-time NBA All-Star forward George has decided to waive his trade bonus in the wake of his move to Boston, Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Monday. George was in line to make an extra $3.9 million as a result of being traded but will be voluntarily forgoing that amount.

With the move by George, the Celtics will earn some extra financial flexibility but are still hard-capped at the first apron of the luxury tax. Marks adds that George’s cap hit will remain at $54.1 million for next season (alongside a $56.6 million player option for 2027-28).

George, now 36 years old, was acquired by Boston as part of the Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last week. This came after George had spent the last two seasons with Philly, averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game overall.

With George clearly on the back-nine of his professional career, the move was universally panned from the Celtics’ perspective. George was even the butt of some rather cruel jokes on social media about the trade.

Boston has made some other notable moves this offseason, signing veterans Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley Jr. and also inking center Neemias Queta to a new four-year contract extension. With George now waiving his trade kicker, the Celtics will have a little bit of extra room to make another (likely marginal) upgrade.