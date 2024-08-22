Paul Pierce lands notable new media gig

Three years after his firing from ESPN, Paul Pierce’s resurgence continues.

On Thursday, FS1 officially announced their new-look daily studio show lineup for the fall. One of the most notable developments is that the retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pierce will be a regular on their television program “SPEAK.” Pierce is scheduled to team up with Keyshawn Johnson and Joy Taylor for the show, which will air from 5-7 PM EST. The trio will make their debut together on Sept. 3.

Pierce, now 46, retired from the NBA in 2017 after 19 career seasons, ten All-Star appearances, and an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He is now a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as well.

The former Finals MVP Pierce has had a bumpy second act as a media figure, getting fired after a four-year tenure at ESPN for livestreaming an inappropriate video of himself on Instagram. But earlier this year, Pierce signed on with FS1 as a contributor to their show “Undisputed,” focusing mainly on basketball topics. Pierce appears to be expanding his coverage with this new gig of his though as FS1 attempts to revamp following the departure of a foundational figure.