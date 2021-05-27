Paul Pierce takes shot at ESPN over Twitter

Paul Pierce is happy to let his old boss know that he is living his best life.

The retired former Boston Celtics star took to Twitter on Wednesday to clown ESPN after he was let go by the network last month. Pierce bragged about how he had made more money in cryptocurrency over the last month than he made with ESPN in a year.

.@espn I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free my own Bosshttps://t.co/3irnuWYve3 check it out for yourself — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 26, 2021

The 43-year-old Pierce had worked as an analyst for ESPN in the last few years, appearing on programs such as “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown.” But he was fired after streaming an inappropriate Instagram Live video.

Pierce posted a funny video response to being let go where he promised big things to come. Perhaps becoming a crypto king was what Pierce was alluding to all along.