Rachel Nichols reacts after news of removal from ESPN TV programming

Rachel Nichols shared her reaction on Twitter after news emerged that her future with ESPN is ending.

On Wednesday, we learned that “The Jump”, the show Nichols hosts, was being canceled. We also learned that Nichols will not appear on ESPN programming until her contract runs out (she has one year left).

Nichols shared her reaction on Twitter. She said that the show was “never built to last forever but it sure was fun.”

Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.

More to come… pic.twitter.com/FPMFRlfJin — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 25, 2021

Nichols is being removed from NBA programming and ESPN programming in the wake of a highly-publicized controversy involving her and former colleague Maria Taylor. Nichols was captured on a private audio recording expressing her frustration about losing her contractual NBA Finals hosting job to Taylor last year. Nichols shared that she felt ESPN had subbed her out for Taylor to make up for their past record on diversity and that such a move should not come at her expense.

Nichols was removed from her role as NBA Finals reporter as well after the audio leaked.

The writing was on the wall for Nichols by that point. She will still be paid by ESPN over the final year of her contract.