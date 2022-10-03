Raptors hiring brother of 1 star player

The Toronto Raptors organization now employs both Spicy P and Spicy P’s older brother.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports Monday that Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate, have hired Christian Siakam. Christian, the older brother of Raptors big man Pascal Siakam, will serve as an assistant under Raptors 905 coach Eric Khoury.

Pascal has been a real homegrown success story for Toronto. After the Raptors picked him in the late first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Pascal blossomed into a star. At just 28 years old, Pascal has already won an NBA title with Toronto, made an All-Star team, garnered two All-NBA nods, and won NBA’s Most Improved Player. He has also led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last three seasons.

Toronto is always pretty strategic with their coaching hires. That makes the addition here of another Siakam to the organization pretty noteworthy, especially since Pascal is set to become a free agent in 2024.