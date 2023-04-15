Reggie Miller sends message to Luka Doncic

Reggie Miller continues to send a message to Luka Doncic.

The TNT analyst spoke with the media Tuesday for a conference call ahead of the start of the NBA postseason. When discussing the Dallas Mavericks, who tanked in their final game and missed the play-in, Miller said Doncic should not escape criticism for the team’s failings.

While the trade for Kyrie Irving turned things in the wrong direction for the Mavs, Miller feels that there are things Doncic can improve too.

Miller once again pointed to Doncic’s conditioning as a weakness.

“Luka’s got to get in better shape,” Miller said, via the Dallas Morning News. “They’ve got to run more, and I think they did that when Luka was out and Kyrie was at the helm because they’re much better when they play faster. That’s how Jason Kidd wants to coach. He wants them to play faster, but when Luka’s in there, they can’t play fast. To me, if he’s in better shape and they can play fast, that puts more pressure on the opposing team.”

This is at least the second time Miller has pointed to Doncic’s fitness.

While calling a Mavericks game on TV last season, Miller was critical of Doncic for being out of shape.

Doncic admitted at the time that he might have taken too much time off before the NBA season after a long summer playing for Slovenia’s national team. He’s still not in peak condition.