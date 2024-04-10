Report: Glen Taylor had 1 big concern about Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez’s plans

A new report suggests that Minnesota Timberwolves Glen Taylor had at least one other reason for pulling out of a deal he had with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez to sell the franchise.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lore and Rodriguez submitted financial projections that forecast a significant payroll cut, which concerned Taylor. The proposed figures would have cut Minnesota’s payroll to $171 million next season in a bid to drop below the luxury tax, down from a current projection of $198 million.

Taylor believed these numbers would jeopardize the team’s chances to win a championship in the future. A payroll cut that significant would likely require the Timberwolves to trade one of the team’s three max contracts: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, or Anthony Edwards.

At 55-24, the Timberwolves are currently sitting in a tie atop the Western Conference and are assured of a top three playoff seed. This report fits along with others that have suggested that Taylor may have gotten “cold feet” regarding the sale now that his team is a legitimate contender.

Rodriguez and Lore have suggested they are not finished trying to take control of the franchise and have accused Taylor of backing out of an agreed deal due to “seller’s remorse.” This may be Taylor’s attempt to spin the situation in a way that presents him as looking out for the interests of fans, or he may have legitimate concerns about the franchise’s future.