Report: Tyler Herro drawing trade interest from 1 Eastern Conference team

The Miami Heat are in need of a third team to help facilitate a Damian Lillard trade by taking on guard Tyler Herro, and they may have one organization willing to make the move.

The Toronto Raptors have interest in acquiring Herro as part of a three-team Lillard deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have been previously linked to Herro as well.

Herro is virtually guaranteed to be part of any trade involving Lillard. However, the Portland Trail Blazers are not terribly interested in Herro, suggesting the Heat will need to find a third team to give up useful assets for him. Those assets would then be flipped to Portland for Lillard.

The Blazers are maintaining high demands for Lillard, with first-round picks a big part of them. That would probably be the cost for Toronto, but it may be worth it to help replenish a roster that has already lost Fred VanVleet to free agency.