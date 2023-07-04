Tyler Herro rumored to be telling people Heat trade is coming

The writing appears to be on the wall when it comes to Tyler Herro’s tenure with the Miami Heat. Apparently, even he knows it too.

The 24-year-old has been rumored as the centerpiece in a potential trade that would bring Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to Miami.

Not only has Herro also heard the rumblings, but he’s said to currently be vocal to those around him about an impending trade, according to Ethan J Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports.

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded,” Skolnick said on a recent episode of the Five on the Floor podcast. “I can say that. That’s what he’s been telling people. He’s expecting to be traded.”

"Tyler Herro believes he's going to get traded… that's what he's been telling people, he's expecting to be traded… everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a legitimate possibility right now." – @EthanJSkolnick on the latest @5ReasonsSports/@5OTF_ pic.twitter.com/x4tCjC9X5r — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) July 3, 2023

Skolnick also emphasized the unlikelihood of a two-way trade involving Herro and Lillard. A third team – such as the Brooklyn Nets – is expected to acquire the Kentucky alum if any deal comes to fruition. With the Blazers already featuring two backcourt youngsters in Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, adding Herro might be a complicated proposition for Portland.

Herro’s recent actions lend to the idea that he’s bracing for a trade as well. Snooping fans were quick to notice that the shooting guard removed any mention of the Heat on his Twitter profile, which used to feature both a bio and a photo repping his current squad.

There are no guarantees that the Heat end up winning the Lillard sweepstakes, but it’s clear that Herro is already rumored to be bracing himself for whatever is to come.