Reporter shares notable update on Jeff Bezos-NBA ownership rumors

Jeff Bezos may not be in on the reigning NBA champions after all.

Nick Wingfield of The Information reported on Tuesday that the Amazon founder Bezos has no plans to bid on the Boston Celtics, despite the recent rumors. Wingfield adds that there is “zero truth” to the reports of Bezos having interest in a run at the Celtics.

The Bezos rumors lit social media on fire Monday after the popular sports personality Bill Simmons said that Bezos might be a legitimate suitor to buy the Celtics. After winning the NBA title earlier this year, the Celtics are now up for sale, having recently been put on the market by their longtime owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Bezos, 60, is the second-richest person in the world with a current net worth of almost $200 billion. He has also expressed interest in owning a pro sports team before, which is why the rumors seemed credible.

Based on this report though, Bezos will not be in the running to become the new owner of the Celtics. Another notable billionaire recently took himself out of the sweepstakes too, but it could still be possible that the Celtics end up in the hands of a well-known name.