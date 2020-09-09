Robert Covington unlikely to miss Game 4 despite being elbowed

Robert Covington is unlikely to miss Game 4 of the Houston Rockets’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers despite being bloodied during Tuesday’s game.

Covington took an elbow to the face from Anthony Davis while fighting for a rebound late in the game. He began bleeding from his nose and exited the court.

Robert Covington is headed to the locker room with an apparent head injury pic.twitter.com/EWinOZBzeY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2020

Covington did not return to the game, which his Rockets lost 112-102.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni did not have an update on Covington after the game, but said the forward was hit on the nose and bleeding.

Mike D'Antoni had no real update on Robert Covington. "He got hit in the nose and he's bleeding pretty good." Also did not know about Danuel House's availability for Game 4. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 9, 2020

On TNT’s postgame show, host Ernie Johnson said Jared Greenberg reported that the injury did not appear to be bad enough to keep Covington from playing in Game 4 on Thursday.

Covington had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals prior to exiting. He’s averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 2.4 steals per game this postseason.