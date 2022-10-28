Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season

One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is.

Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.

“They’re right on the cusp of doing something crazy every possession,” Horry began. “Players think ‘every shot I take is a good shot.’ When you are losing like the Lakers, you gotta make sure every shot you take is a great shot. And that’s the difference in a lot of these teams.”

Horry said just because a shot works for a player on the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors works for those teams doesn’t mean they’re a good idea for players on the Lakers.

“They gotta take great shots. Right now, these guys are taking poor a– shots,” Horry said.

Horry said that he saw guys like Patrick Beverley taking ill-advised shots, which led other players to attempt similar ones. He says it becomes a snowball effect.

The Lakers are off to a 0-4 start this season. They, the Magic and the Kings are the only winless teams in the league entering play on Friday.

Horry played six and a half seasons for the Lakers and won three championships with them. He won seven titles overall in his career (he also won two each with the Rockets and Spurs).