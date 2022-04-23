 Skip to main content
Royce O’Neale seemingly got away with dirty plays in Game 3

April 22, 2022
by Grey Papke

Royce O'Neale elbow

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale played a little out of control in Game 3 of the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

O’Neale, a key perimeter defender for Utah, seemed to get away with a few cheap shots against the Mavericks during Thursday’s game. Several videos were compiled showing O’Neale needlessly bumping and knocking over Dallas players.

The most controversial of these was the last one in the video shown above. O’Neale appeared to needlessly charge at Jalen Brunson while Brunson was boxing out for a rebound. Brunson went down clutching at his back and briefly left the game as a result of the incident, though he later returned.

O’Neale was not even given a foul for that particular play. Brunson characterized it as an elbow after the game.

O’Neale probably does not have any discipline coming his way, but it’s hard to believe he got away with some of this. The elbow to Brunson’s back was particularly blatant.

The Jazz are already under a lot of pressure to perform in this series, with rumors persisting about major changes if they don’t win. They are now down 2-1 in the series, and O’Neale’s on-court physicality clearly is not helping.

