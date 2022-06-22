Rudy Gobert linked to very unlikely team

Kevin Garnett once famously said, “Anything’s possible.” It turns out that same quote could apply to Rudy Gobert’s future as well.

In an episode this week of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves have interest in Gobert. O’Connor also confirmed the report that Minnesota is eyeing another notable center as well.

While Karl-Anthony Towns is versatile enough offensively and defensively to accommodate another 5 in the starting lineup, Minnesota seems like an extremely surprising destination for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert. You might recall just a few months ago when Wolves players Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards trashed Gobert by name following a matchup against the Jazz. For Minnesota to now be considering giving up significant assets for Gobert, who is owed $170 million over the next four seasons, is a stunner.

Still, you can’t fault the Wolves front office for exploring any possible way to improve their team, past beefs be darned. After all, Beverley indicated that the organization was none too happy about the shots he took at Gobert.