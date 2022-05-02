Rudy Gobert issues apparent response to bombshell report about him

Rudy Gobert has blocked 1,446 shots in his NBA career, and now he can add one more swat to that tally.

The Utah Jazz big man offered an apparent response on Monday to the bombshell report claiming that he gave the Jazz an ultimatum (details here).

“Everyday has it’s own new ‘rumor,'” Gobert tweeted along with an annoyed-face emoji.

Everyday has it’s own new “rumor” 🙄 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 2, 2022

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert will be a popular subject of trade rumors throughout this offseason. Utah failed to get out of the first round this year, and Gobert’s partnership with Donovan Mitchell has clearly gotten stale at best and hostile at worst after five seasons together.

While Gobert seems to be shooting down the contents of this week’s report, it would not be a surprise to see the Jazz make a massive move this summer. In fact, they may have already decided which of the two star players to keep.