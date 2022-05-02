 Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert issues apparent response to bombshell report about him

May 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Rudy Gobert warming up

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert has blocked 1,446 shots in his NBA career, and now he can add one more swat to that tally.

The Utah Jazz big man offered an apparent response on Monday to the bombshell report claiming that he gave the Jazz an ultimatum (details here).

“Everyday has it’s own new ‘rumor,'” Gobert tweeted along with an annoyed-face emoji.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert will be a popular subject of trade rumors throughout this offseason. Utah failed to get out of the first round this year, and Gobert’s partnership with Donovan Mitchell has clearly gotten stale at best and hostile at worst after five seasons together.

While Gobert seems to be shooting down the contents of this week’s report, it would not be a surprise to see the Jazz make a massive move this summer. In fact, they may have already decided which of the two star players to keep.

