Russell Westbrook pens heartfelt goodbye to Clippers

Russell Westbrook sent a farewell message to the Los Angeles Clippers and the team’s fans after he was traded earlier this week.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Westbrook had been traded to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have since waived the former NBA MVP, paving the way for him to join the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers.

On Sunday, Westbrook uploaded a post on Instagram to commemorate his time with the Clippers.

“Thank you to Mr. Ballmer and the entire Clipper organization for the opportunity. Clipper Nation, thank you! I had a lot of fun with you all, playing in the city I love in front of my family and friends. To all of my teammates, I thank y’all for embracing me and supporting me the past two years,” the California native wrote.

Westbrook also specifically thanked his own fans who have followed him throughout his NBA journey. He called them “the most loyal and amazing fans in sports.”

The 16-year NBA veteran supercharged the Clippers’ bench last season. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 22.5 minutes per game primarily as a reserve.

Westbrook will likely play a similar sixth-man role off the Nuggets’ bench. While the nine-time All-Star’s move to Denver isn’t official just yet, Westbrook has been linked to the Nuggets for weeks.