Report: Lakers could move Russell Westbrook to surprise team

Russell Westbrook is still coming up in trade rumors, including one new scenario that was brought up on Wednesday.

In an appearance on “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have re-engaged in trade talks centered around Pacers guard Buddy Hield. McMenamin added that the trade could also include Westbrook if center Myles Turner was also involved, though the primary focus appears to be Hield.

.@mcten on the latest trade rumors surrounding the Lakers 👀 “There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers that would center around a Buddy Hield deal.” pic.twitter.com/2GiNSYQhds — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2022

The Lakers are basically looking for any way to get out from under Westbrook’s contract right now. Hield has been a long-term target of theirs, so in the unlikely event they could combine those goals, that would be an ideal solution.

What we do not know is whether the Pacers would entertain such an option. They might ask the Lakers for what the rest of the league has wanted, which might be a non-starter.