Report: Lakers could move Russell Westbrook to surprise team

July 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is still coming up in trade rumors, including one new scenario that was brought up on Wednesday.

In an appearance on “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have re-engaged in trade talks centered around Pacers guard Buddy Hield. McMenamin added that the trade could also include Westbrook if center Myles Turner was also involved, though the primary focus appears to be Hield.

The Lakers are basically looking for any way to get out from under Westbrook’s contract right now. Hield has been a long-term target of theirs, so in the unlikely event they could combine those goals, that would be an ideal solution.

What we do not know is whether the Pacers would entertain such an option. They might ask the Lakers for what the rest of the league has wanted, which might be a non-starter.

