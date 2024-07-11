Russell Westbrook goes viral over his photo with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Russell Westbrook is clearly an enthusiast of a lot of different sports.

The LA Clippers guard Westbrook had a viral meet-up with tennis star Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this week. Take a look at the photo that they took together.

Fans noticed two main things about the picture. For one, Westbrook and Djokovic looked to be around the same height. Indeed, the former is 6-foot-4, and the latter is not that far behind at 6-foot-2. For another, Djokovic is Serbian, and Westbrook has recently been linked in trade rumors to a team led by another Serbian star.

Now 37, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has had an eventful Wimbledon so far, including taunting the crowd after his third-round win. Djokovic also now has another established celebrity fan in the former NBA MVP Westbrook.