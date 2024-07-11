Russell Westbrook goes viral over his photo with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
Russell Westbrook is clearly an enthusiast of a lot of different sports.
The LA Clippers guard Westbrook had a viral meet-up with tennis star Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this week. Take a look at the photo that they took together.
Who better to welcome @russwest44 to SW19, than @DjokerNole#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3f0jj7JgNM
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2024
Fans noticed two main things about the picture. For one, Westbrook and Djokovic looked to be around the same height. Indeed, the former is 6-foot-4, and the latter is not that far behind at 6-foot-2. For another, Djokovic is Serbian, and Westbrook has recently been linked in trade rumors to a team led by another Serbian star.
Now 37, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has had an eventful Wimbledon so far, including taunting the crowd after his third-round win. Djokovic also now has another established celebrity fan in the former NBA MVP Westbrook.