Shaq shares details about his weight loss journey

At 50 years old, Shaquille O’Neal is doing his best to get to a healthy weight.

The retired center icon appeared this week on “Impaulsive with Logan Paul” and shared some details about his efforts to slim down. O’Neal revealed that he now sits at 365 pounds after previously topping the 400 mark.

“I was 401 pounds, now I’m 365,” he said. “I’m trying to take it back to 345.

“I wanna have muscles everywhere and I wanna do an underwear ad with my sons,” O’Neal jokingly added. “Fruit of the Looms, baby!”

O’Neal, who stands 7-foot-1, retired from the NBA in 2011. He was listed during his playing career at an official weight of 325 pounds.

The Hall of Famer O’Neal had actually said before that his weight ballooned to well above 401 pounds during the pandemic. Thus, it is nice to hear about the progress O’Neal has made and the specific goals he still wants to achieve.

H/T Legion Hoops