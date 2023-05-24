Shaq got served with lawsuit papers at Heat game

Shaq kept evading those looking to serve him with legal papers, so they finally caught up to him in an embarrassing place.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Wednesday that Shaquille O’Neal was served with his lawsuit papers during the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoff game in Miami on Tuesday night.

Adam Moskowitz, whose law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against FTX and the celebrities who endorsed the failed cryptocurrency brokerage company, says they were watching the game on TV, which confirmed O’Neal’s location. PFT says some sort of “kerfuffle” ensued when O’Neal was served.

According to the report, Shaq was served with two lawsuits. One of the suits was the original FTX lawsuit. The other apparently was for a new lawsuit over the Astrals Project.

Moskowitz had been complaining for over two months that O’Neal was evading service of the papers. But they apparently finally caught up to the Big Fella, who now has 20 days to respond to both legal complaints.