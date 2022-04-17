Shaq has amazing gesture for family of killed 3-year-old

Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is stepping up in a big way for the family of a three-year-old killed in Baton Rouge this past week.

Devin Page Jr. was soundly sleeping in his bed when struck by a stray bullet from a gunfight that had erupted outside of his home. Police are still working to identify the shooter(s).

With the family understandably overcome by heartache, Shaq has offered to pay all the funeral expenses, reports WBRZ2. He will team with Greater Beulah Baptist Church to provide the services.

The family of Page Jr. says Shaq reached out with a hand from local activists.

Shaq has carried out similar acts of generosity in the past. In 2017, he offered to pay the funeral expenses for 13-year-old Georgia native Malachi Hemphill, who accidentally shot himself during an Instagram live session. He also paid for the funeral services for five-year-old Shaniya Davis, a North Carolina child who was kidnapped and killed in 2009.

In a moment of devastating grief for the Page family, Shaq’s kind gesture will at least allow them to focus their energy and love on each other.

Our hearts go out to them.