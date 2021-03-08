Shaq gets caught seemingly saying his HBCU class was easier than LSU

NBA All-Star Weekend was intended to promote historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Shaq didn’t exactly help the cause with a story he shared on Sunday night.

O’Neal is one of the analysts for TNT and spoke about his experience with an HBCU. But Shaq didn’t exactly promote a rigorous academic experience at his school.

O’Neal attended LSU for college, but he says that he was unable to pass biology at Louisiana State University. So he says he transferred to Southern

“I have a confession. If it wasn’t for an HBCU, I wouldn’t have graduated from LSU. I couldn’t pass biology at LSU, so I called and transferred to Southern University. They let me take a biology class,” Shaq said.

Kenny Smith realized that Shaq’s anecdote didn’t portray Southern in the best manner. So he tried to step in and save Shaq.

“They ain’t give you no breaks at that HBCU either, I’ll let you know that,” Smith said.

Kenny Smith had to save Shaq from almost implying HBCU classes were easier than LSU pic.twitter.com/4HyHIlT5WM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 8, 2021

Shaq cleaned things up by saying “not at all.”

Shaq was trying to relate how an HBCU helped him out, but the way he told the story didn’t reflect too well for Southern. Before he accused Smith of starting a beef. This time he should be thanking Kenny.